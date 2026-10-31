Halloween forecast brings dry skies, 50s for DC, Maryland and Virginia trick-or-treaters

The Brief Dry and seasonable weather will bring daytime highs between 59 and 66 degrees across the D.C. area for Halloween. Temperatures during peak trick-or-treating hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will range from 52 to 61 degrees under light winds. Skies will see increasing clouds overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 30s to mid-40s.



Clear, dry conditions and seasonable temperatures will make for ideal trick-or-treating weather across the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia this Halloween.

The Simple Breakdown:

Daytime: Mostly sunny and seasonable, with highs between 59 and 66 degrees near the bay and urban centers, and light winds from 3 to 7 mph.

Trick-or-treat hours (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.): Partly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 50s and low 60s, paired with light winds between 2 and 5 mph.

Overnight: Increasing cloud cover and chilly conditions, with lows dropping between 38 and 46 degrees under calm winds.

Rain chances: Completely dry throughout the region, with no rain gear needed for evening activities.

Northeast Halloween Forecast(FOX Weather)

Timeline:

Trick-or-treat forecast For families heading out for evening festivities, the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington expects seasonable temperatures between 52 and 61 degrees during peak trick-or-treating hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Winds will remain light out of the north at 2 to 5 mph beneath partly cloudy skies, keeping conditions comfortable along neighborhood trick-or-treat trails.

Daytime conditions feature mostly sunny skies and noticeably lighter winds, blowing from the north to northwest at 3 to 7 mph. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach between 59 and 66 degrees in urban centers and near the Chesapeake Bay, with cooler readings across the higher terrain.

High clouds will gradually thicken heading into the late evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will turn chilly overnight, with lows falling between 38 and 46 degrees under calm winds.

Big picture view:

While rain and thunderstorms threaten Halloween events across parts of the Plains, Midwest and South, the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast are seeing some of the best holiday conditions in the country. The dry, mild pattern across the DMV ensures local outdoor celebrations will proceed without weather interruptions.