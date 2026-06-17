Boat catches fire in Potomac River: 5 rescued
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WASHINGTON - Rescue crews saved five people Wednesday after a boat caught fire in the Potomac River.
What we know:
The D.C. Fire and EMS Department first reported the fire around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials said the approximately 25-foot boat caught fire off of Hains Point. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and bring the boat to shore.
Five people on the boat were rescued. No injuries were reported.
Officials shared photos of the wild blaze on social media on Wednesday.
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What we don't know:
It's not yet clear what may have caused the boat to catch fire.
The Source: Information in this story is from the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.