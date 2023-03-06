Guns, over $10K cash, psychedelic mushrooms confiscated during bust in Odenton: police

Authorities confiscated several weapons, over $10,000 in cash, and several different types of illegal drugs from a home early Friday morning in Odenton.

Authorities say officers from Anne Arundel County tactical patrol unit and tactical narcotics team executed a search warrant around 5:45 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Saint Michaels Circle.

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Officials say detectives recovered the following items:

- One modified-length shotgun

- Four semi-automatic handguns

- Approximately 62g of suspected cocaine

- Approximately 30g of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

- Approximately 266g of suspected marijuana

- Two digital scales

- $10,087 in US currency

Dominic Juwan Richardson, 23, and Darrion Javon Richardson, 27, both of Odenton were arrested and face charges.