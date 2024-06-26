Gunman opens fire on woman driving in Silver Spring: police

A gunman open fired at a woman driving her vehicle in Silver Spring, Maryland.

According to Montgomery County police, a woman was driving when a vehicle pulled up behind her and fired several shots at her vehicle. Police say the incident occurred on Lockwood Drive and Columbia Pike in White Oak around midnight on Tuesday.

Related article

Police believe the suspects mistook the woman's identity. The woman was not injured in this incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.