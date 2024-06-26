Expand / Collapse search

Gunman opens fire on woman driving in Silver Spring: police

By
Updated  June 26, 2024 2:40pm EDT
Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A gunman open fired at a woman driving her vehicle in Silver Spring, Maryland. 

According to Montgomery County police, a woman was driving when a vehicle pulled up behind her and fired several shots at her vehicle. Police say the incident occurred on Lockwood Drive and Columbia Pike in White Oak around midnight on Tuesday. 

Police believe the suspects mistook the woman's identity. The woman was not injured in this incident. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 