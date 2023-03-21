2 teens shot on Alabama Avenue in Southeast

A shooting in Southeast Tuesday night left two teenage boys wounded, and now police are in the area investigating the incident.

D.C. police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue SE. Officers who responded to the scene said they found one of the victims conscious. The condition of the other teenager has not been disclosed.

Police are, however, asking the public to look out for a purple Kia Optima that may have something to do with the shooting.

If you see the car, call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.