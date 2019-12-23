Group works to curb violence in DC's Ward 8
WASHINGTON - With 161 murders so far this year, the D.C. homicide rate is up three percent from 2018 and we saw a nearly 40 percent increase the year before.
Fourteen children have been killed this year, up from 13 last year.
In Ward 8, which is one of the deadliest parts of the city, Councilmember Trayon White has been on the ground working to turn things around since he was a teenager himself.
On Sunday, FOX 5 caught up with White and a special group of young men to talk about how they are working to stop the violence.