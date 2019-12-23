Group works to curb violence in DC's Ward 8

With 161 murders so far this year, the D.C. homicide rate is up three percent from 2018 and we saw a nearly 40 percent increase the year before.

Fourteen children have been killed this year, up from 13 last year.​

In Ward 8, which is one of the deadliest parts of the city, Councilmember Trayon White has been on the ground working to turn things around since he was a teenager himself.

On Sunday, FOX 5 caught up with White and a special group of young men to talk about how they are working to stop the violence.