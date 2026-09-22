Ground stop issued at DCA due to equipment outage
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ARLINGTON, Va. - A ground stop was issued at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Tuesday night due to an equipment outage.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the pause is set to expire around 8:30 p.m., with a medium probability that it will be extended.
Officials did not share details on the cause or scope of the outage.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).