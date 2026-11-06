DC Beer Fest brings over 200 craft beers and 80 breweries to Nationals Park this weekend

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The Brief DC Beer Fest returns to Nationals Park this weekend for its biannual fall celebration. The festival features tastings from more than 80 breweries, local food trucks, and live entertainment. Tickets cost $55 for general admission across two separate afternoon and evening sessions.



Craft beer enthusiasts can raise a glass this weekend as the biannual DC Beer Fest returns to Nationals Park.

Timeline:

The festival takes place on Saturday, featuring more than 200 seasonal craft brews from over 80 breweries. In addition to unlimited beer tastings, attendees will have access to live music, a dueling piano bar, and options from popular local food trucks.

The festival is split into two separate sessions:

Session 1: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Session 2: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $55 and include unlimited beer samples along with access to all entertainment areas. Food from the trucks is sold separately.

The event is strictly 21 and older, and all guests must present valid identification to enter. The festival will take place rain or shine, and Nationals Park remains a non-smoking facility. All ticket sales are final.

What's next:

Tickets are currently available online through the Washington Nationals website. Because capacity is limited for each time slot, attendees are encouraged to secure tickets in advance.