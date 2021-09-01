Greenbelt police trying to find parents, guardians of child found alone

article

Greenbelt police are asking for help as they search for the parents of guardians of a 4-year-old who was found in the area of 6005 Springhill Drive.

READ MORE: Person responsible for child found alone in White Oak located

The boy says his name is Billy.

If you recognize him, police would like to hear from you.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

You can reach Greenbelt police at (301) 474-7200.

Advertisement



