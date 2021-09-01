Greenbelt police trying to find parents, guardians of child found alone
GREENBELT, Md. - Greenbelt police are asking for help as they search for the parents of guardians of a 4-year-old who was found in the area of 6005 Springhill Drive.
The boy says his name is Billy.
If you recognize him, police would like to hear from you.
You can reach Greenbelt police at (301) 474-7200.
