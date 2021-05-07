EXCLUSIVE: Greenbelt mass vaccination site hits more than 80K shots; still striving for more

In the month since the Greenbelt Community Mass Vaccination Center opened to the public, they’ve administered more than 80,000 vaccines – but their mission is still far from over.

READ MORE: Governor, Greenbelt mayor clash at mass vaccination site opening event

"We want to reach people who otherwise have no option to get a vaccine," FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Craig Levy said Friday. "About 70 to 80 percent of the people who come to this site are those from historically underserved populations."

It’s why the site is easy to get to, given that it’s located roughly 20 yards from the Greenbelt Metro Station. It’s why they’ve got interpreters for just about any language. And it’s why officials are spreading the word – urgently – that they’re starting to see less demand, and the site is scheduled to close early next month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: COVID-19 vaccination site opening at Greenbelt Metro Station in Maryland

"If you have accessibility issues and this may be your only option to be able to get the vaccine, you need to get out and do that because these kinds of sites, these mass vaccination sites, will be some of the first to get shut down," Levy said.

Not to mention, they feel like the service – largely provided by more than 130 airmen – has gotten really good.

"For about 20 minutes of your time, from beginning to end, you can be vaccinated with a lifesaving vaccination that will help return us all to some level of normalcy," explained Brig. Gen. Adam Flasch, the site’s dual service commander.

On top of that, some of the military service members really will treat you just like family.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"I was able to vaccinate my cousin, my first cousin," Major Leah Godwin said. "It was amazing. It was a really emotional moment for both of us."

Advertisement

The Greenbelt Community Mass Vaccination Center is scheduled to close June 1. In the meantime, anyone is free to walk-up with or without an appointment and get their shot.