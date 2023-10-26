Greenbelt family shaken following harrowing attempted abduction of baby boy

A Prince George's County mother is terrified after another woman tried to kidnap her baby in Greenbelt Thursday evening.

Officers from the Greenbelt Police Department are searching for the alleged kidnapper who they believe is traveling in a dark sedan.



FOX 5 visited the family's home where the 10-month-old routinely plays with his truck, toy piano and bouncy chair. But he's not currently there.

The child's father says that he is concerned for the baby and the mother's safety, so they are staying with relatives.

Greenbelt police believe the 19-year-old mother was pushing her baby in a stroller around 6:30 p.m. along the 9100 block of Edmondson Road.

Suddenly, two dark-colored cars drive, a woman jumps out and police said the woman tries to snatch the baby out of the stroller as she assaults the mother.



But the mom fought back, and was able to run to her apartment, and call 911. The woman who tried to take the baby jumped back in her vehicle and the two cars sped off.

Greenbelt police are encouraging the community to come forward with any information about this attempted kidnapping.

