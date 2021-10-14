Green Line Metro service suspended due to stabbing aboard train near Anacostia

Green Line train service has been suspended due to a stabbing aboard a Branch Avenue-bound train near Anacostia.

The incident happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. Sevice has been suspended between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard.

One victim, a juvenile male, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and Transit Police are working to identify a suspect.

Shuttle bus service has been established.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.