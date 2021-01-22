Great white shark bites boat in Gulf waters off Tampa Bay

Erika Almond has spent thousands of hours fishing the waters of Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico in her 34-foot SeaVee named "Offshore Therapy." She's caught all sorts of near record-sized fish and even swam with a whale shark, but her most recent expedition might have topped them all.

"It was breathtaking. It came right up and took a chunk out of one of our motors," she said, telling the tale of a great white shark that approached their boat Friday -- curious and apparently hungry.

(Courtesy: Erika Almond)

"It was gorgeous: Flat, blue, clear water. We first noticed him circling us, keeping his distance then he finally moved closer," Almond told FOX 13.

She and four other friends were with Captain Tyler Levesque in her boat about 65 miles south-southwest of Tampa Bay. They were catching amberjack in roughly 200 feet of water when the shark, estimated to be between 14 and 16 feet long, approached their boat chasing their bait.

(Courtesy: Erika Almond)

Advertisement

"He (or she) put on a show, for sure. When he rolled over on his belly, he was clearly having a good time -- as were we," she said.

It made several passes enabling Captain Levesque to even touch the shark as it swam by.

(Courtesy: Erika Almond)

The great white shark is the largest predatory fish in the world, with males reaching 11 to 13 feet and females reaching 19 to 21 feet in length. A 15-foot great white can weigh upwards of 2,000 pounds. And while known to be in the gulf, sightings are actually quite rare, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"We knew it was a special moment," added Almond. "And we're still in awe of what we saw."

