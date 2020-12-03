Gov. John Carney announces new stay-at-home advisory, universal mask mandate

article

Delaware Governor John Carney announced Thursday a new stay-at-home advisory and universal mask mandate as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

Carney strongly advised against gathering indoors with anyone outside your household from Dec. 14 through Jan. 11.

The advisory does not apply to Delawareans in workplaces and traveling to and from work.

In addition to the stay-at-home advisory, Carney and the Division of Public Health will institute a universal mask mandate statewide. Under the mandate, all Delawareans will be required to wear a cloth face covering indoors with anyone outside their immediate household.

Delaware has had a public mask mandate since April 28, requiring Delawareans and visitors to wear a cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing is not possible.

It’s not clear how the new mask mandate will be enforced.

Advertisement

Carney also recommended that Delaware schools pause in-person learning beginning Dec.14, transition to virtual learning through Jan. 8, and return to hybrid learning on Jan. 11. The recommendation does not apply to child care centers.

Winter sports competitions will not be allowed from Dec. 14 through Jan. 11. Practices may continue under strict guidelines.

“A vaccine is on the way but, make no mistake, we are facing the most difficult few months of this crisis,” said Gov. Carney. “I know we’re all tired of COVID-19 – but it’s not tired of us. We’re pleading with Delawareans to do the right thing. Wear a mask. It’s a simple sacrifice to protect others, and to make sure that Delaware’s children get an education. Do not gather with anyone outside your household. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently.

Carney plans to formalize the advisory and universal mask mandate in a forthcoming revision to a COVID-19 emergency order he first issued in March.

RELATED:

Coronavirus Restrictions: What you need to know in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest