Gov. Glenn Youngkin endorses Donald Trump for president

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin endorses Donald Trump for president after Super Tuesday success.

This all comes days after Nikki Haley suspended her 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday after a poor Super Tuesday performance – the last major rival to former President Trump in the Republican contest.

Youngkin announced his endorsement and stated, "It’s time to unite around strong leadership and policies that grow our great nation, not four more years of President Biden."

Haley has yet to announce her endorsement of Trump but has expressed kind sentiments and well wishes.

"Donald Trump is likely to be our party's nominee. I wish him well," the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador said during remarks in Charleston, South Carolina. "I wish anyone well who would be America's president. Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us."



