GOP Rep. Michael McCaul 'briefly detained' by police at airport for 'appearing intoxicated'

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, was detained at Dulles International Airport earlier this month for "appearing intoxicated," Fox News has confirmed.

McCaul admitted to taking an Ambien and drinking before a flight from D.C. to Texas, Semafor first reported.

He said he missed his flight and found himself "disoriented."

McCaul said he was "briefly detained" by police and picked up by a family member.

"Two weekends ago, I made a mistake—one for which I take full responsibility. I missed a flight to Texas and found myself disoriented in the airport. This was the result of a poor decision I made to mix an Ambien—which I took in order to sleep on the upcoming flight—with some alcohol," McCaul said in a statement.

"Law enforcement officers briefly detained me while I waited for a family member to pick me up. I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the officers who intercepted me that evening. This incident does not reflect who I am and who I strive to be. As a human, I am not perfect. But I am determined to learn from this mistake and, God-willing, make myself a better person."

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told FOX 5 that McCaul is charged with being drunk in public around 9 p.m. on November 4, at Dulles Airport. He was released on a summons to a third-party driver.

McCaul is currently serving his tenth term representing Texas' 10th District in the United States Congress and is one of the most seasoned members of the Texas delegation.

He previously served as chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, and became the first Texan to chair the Foreign Affairs Committee, which considers legislation that impacts the diplomatic community, according to his bio on his website.

Prior to Congress, McCaul served as chief of counterterrorism and national security in the U.S. Attorney's office, Western District of Texas, and led the Joint Terrorism Task Force charged with detecting, deterring, and preventing terrorist activity.

McCaul is term-limited in his current role as the leader of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He has said he will seek special permission from GOP leaders to continue serving as the committee’s top Republican beyond his six-year term limit next year, when the new Congress begins, the Texas Tribune reported.

If he is permitted to keep his spot on the committee, McCaul has vowed that he will continue supporting key US allies around the globe and keeping pressure on opponents like China and Russia.

