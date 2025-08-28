Ghost gun, high-capacity magazines seized after Maryland armed road rage incident: police

The Brief Maryland State Police have arrested a 24-year-old Bowie man following an alleged armed road rage incident in Prince George’s County. The suspect was charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm during a felony crime and other related charges. Police seized a handgun, an AR-pistol without serial numbers and high-capacity magazines from the suspect's residence.



Maryland state police have arrested a Bowie man and seized multiple firearms following a reported road rage incident on Central Avenue in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

On August 7, 2025, police said a driver of a vehicle called the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack to report that another driver had pointed a firearm at them while traveling on Central Avenue. An investigation was started by the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative.

Information revealed Justus McDougal, 24, of Bowie, was identified as the suspect.

Police served a search warrant at McDougal’s residence in Bowie, where they seized a handgun, an AR-pistol without serial numbers, high-capacity magazines and additional evidence. McDougal attempted to destroy his phone during the execution of the search warrant and was arrested without further incident.

A handgun, AR-pistol without serial numbers, high-capacity magazines, and additional evidence were seized during the authorized search. (Photo: Maryland State Police)

The Maryland State Police Department said that it is "dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways."

McDougal has been criminally charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm during a felony crime, loaded handgun in a vehicle and other related charges.

He was released on bond after being transported to the Prince George’s County Division of Corrections.

Police are also asking for information related to the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks and Nyah Hairston, urging anyone with information to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.