George Washington statue in DC defaced with ‘Free Gaza’ graffiti

A statue and memorial to George Washington in the nation’s capital has been vandalized with red paint and ‘Free Gaza’ graffiti.

The vandalism at the memorial in Washington Circle was found Friday morning. The graffiti was scrawled across the sculpture’s stone base in red paint and included small heart-shaped symbols surrounding the words.

The incident comes just two days after parts of the Lincoln Memorial were found covered in similar graffiti and paint.

The bronze equestrian statue sits near the campus of George Washington University and is less than a mile from the White House. The sculpture was dedicated in 1860 by President Buchanan.

The vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial forced parts of the steps on the west side of the Reflecting Pool to closed. By Wednesday evening, the United States Park Police cleaned up the latex and spray-painted graffiti and reopened the memorial.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the United States Park Police tip line at (202)379-4877 or e-mail USPP_tipline@nps.gov.