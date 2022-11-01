George Mason University launches first college of public health in Virginia

George Mason University has launched the first college of public health in Virginia which will include a school for nursing, a school for health administration and policy, a school of nutrition and a school for social work.

"I commend George Mason University for establishing the Commonwealth’s first College of Public Health to help train this critical workforce. The College’s work on important issues such as mental health, suicide prevention, opioid misuse, and providing health services to the underserved, is vital to our region’s future health," said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

READ MORE: George Mason University poll: Americans expect inflation to get worse

The program will enroll more than 1,900 undergraduate and 1,300 graduate students who can pursue one of six undergraduate degrees, eight master’s degrees or five doctoral degrees.

"Mason’s College of Public Health graduates will bring new and diverse talent to Virginia’s health workforce, addressing critical shortages and building a strong talent pipeline for the long-term health of the region," said George Mason President Dr. Gregory Washington. "Individuals, families, and communities will benefit from discoveries, clinical care, and public health practice initiatives generated by this multidisciplinary and multisector College."

READ MORE: Monkeypox Outbreak: Should DC area schools be concerned?

George Mason University is Virginia’s largest public research university that enrolls nearly 40,000 students. Virginia will now be the 36th state in the country to have a college of public health.

"As the first and only College of Public Health in Virginia, this launch reflects our academic and research mission and the pivotal leadership role we play in population health and well-being," said College of Public Health Dean Dr. Melissa J. Perry. "Our distinctive set of degree offerings, our inclusive approach to research and education, and commitment to experiential learning opportunities prepares students to thrive in multi-cultural environments."

You can learn more here.