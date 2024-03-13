SFO protest over Gaza creates chaos at airport

San Francisco International Airport was the site of a demonstration by protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza who showed up in force on Wednesday morning, and despite the noise and chaos, flights were still taking off on time.

A group called Critical Resistance showed up at SFO about 8:30 a.m. and membes held a big black banner that read "Stop the World for Gaza" in front of the TSA security line for the A Gates at the international terminal.

Activists also locked arms with each other, blocking Gate G at Terminal 1. Others marched in a circle on the road outside the airport, and still others chanted and spoke inside the building. It appeared as though there might be a couple hundred of protesters involved.

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza held a demonstration at San Francisco International Airport on March 13, 2024. Photo: Critical Resistance

SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said despite the "protest activity" at the international terminal, it remained open.

Passengers were being re-routed to avoid the protest, Yakel said.

Travelers seeking to reach the international terminal were encouraged by SFO to get dropped off at the rental car center and take an air train to the terminal.

Other passengers traveling by taxis or rideshare services should get picked up or dropped off at domestic terminals, SFO said.

The protest had also not caused any delays to BART service at SFO, the transit agency said.

By about 10 a.m., police had arrived with buses but had not yet been seen arresting anyone, although officers were seen writing tickets to illegally parked cars and towing them away.

There have been protests around the nation and the Bay area over the treatment of Palestinians in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

A massive protest occurred on the Bay Bridge in November 2023 when hundreds of Pro-Palestine protesters tied up traffic during rush hour, calling out to world leaders to end the war during the APEC summit when President Biden was in town.

A woman bangs a drum and speaks in a megaphone at SFO during a Gaza protest. March 14, 2024

Police cars and tow trucks wait outside SFO during Gaza protest. March 13, 2024