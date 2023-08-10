Gas station employee pistol-whipped during robbery in Northwest DC: police

An employee was violently assaulted when two suspects robbed gas station in Northwest D.C. Wednesday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department , officers were called to the Exxon gas station in the 5000 block of Connecticut Ave. NW at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 9 for a report of a robbery.

The gas station employee stated that two suspects entered the store, came around the county and pistol-whipped him before making off with an unknown amount of money.

The suspects fled on Nebraska Ave. They are described as Black males, wearing white t-shirts and black pants.

The employee was checked out and was ok.