Gas station employee pistol-whipped during robbery in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - An employee was violently assaulted when two suspects robbed gas station in Northwest D.C. Wednesday night.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Exxon gas station in the 5000 block of Connecticut Ave. NW at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 9 for a report of a robbery.
The gas station employee stated that two suspects entered the store, came around the county and pistol-whipped him before making off with an unknown amount of money.
The suspects fled on Nebraska Ave. They are described as Black males, wearing white t-shirts and black pants.
The employee was checked out and was ok.
Police are continuing to search for the suspects. Anyone with information should contact MPD.