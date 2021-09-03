Gas prices rise ahead of Labor Day weekend; CDC says unvaccinated should delay travel

The price of gas went up ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Officials with AAA said the national gas price average increased three cents since Monday to $3.18.

Labor Day motorists should expect to find the most expensive prices for gas since 2014. Ida-impacted areas could see some fuel shortages as we head into the weekend.

On Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Americans who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 but are eyeing travel plans this Labor Day weekend should reconsider.

The CDC advised delaying travel until becoming fully vaccinated -- defined as two weeks post-second dose, or two weeks following the single-shot developed by Johnson & Johnson.