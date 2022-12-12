Expand / Collapse search

Gas leak in northwest DC after meter struck

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Gas leak in northwest DC after vehicle struck meter

D.C. Fire and EMS operated a protective hose on a gas leak on the 600 block of Kennedy St. NW in D.C.

WASHINGTON - Three residents evacuated and others sheltered in place after a significant gas leak was detected Monday in northwest D.C., according to officials. 

D.C. Fire and EMS say a vehicle struck a gas meter of a mixed occupancy building on the 600 block of Kennedy St. NW, with gas readings inside several structures Monday evening. 

Washington Gas advised that a full evacuation of the street was necessary in order to stop the leak. 

A protective hose line was operating on the leak, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. 