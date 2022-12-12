Gas leak in northwest DC after meter struck

Three residents evacuated and others sheltered in place after a significant gas leak was detected Monday in northwest D.C., according to officials.

D.C. Fire and EMS say a vehicle struck a gas meter of a mixed occupancy building on the 600 block of Kennedy St. NW, with gas readings inside several structures Monday evening.

Washington Gas advised that a full evacuation of the street was necessary in order to stop the leak.

A protective hose line was operating on the leak, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.