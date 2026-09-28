Gas, diesel prices surge in the DMV amid Middle East conflict

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The Brief Gas prices are on the rise across the nation. Truck drivers are bearing the brunt of the rising costs as diesel prices hit record highs. Economists believe relief at the pump would come quickly if the conflict in the Middle East is resolved.



Gas prices are rising across the nation, including in the DMV region, and truck drivers are bearing the brunt of it as diesel prices hit record highs.

What we know:

GasBuddy reports that the national average for regular gas is $4.44 per gallon. Gas prices in Washington, D.C. are above the national average. The national average for diesel is $6.44 per gallon.

Economists say relief could come quickly if the conflict in the Middle East is resolved soon, as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would increase.

"I think the reason why we see such high gas prices and diesel prices can all be stemmed from the war in Iran and the broader conflict in the Middle East," said Gbenga Ajilore, Chief Economist with the Center for Budget. "We see gas prices go up and down every year. A lot of time because of demand or different supply issues, but the degree to which we've seen the prices jump up since early March, when the war started, it can all be attributed to the Middle East."

The record-high gas and diesel prices are also impacting the supply chain, jet fuel, packages, deliveries and more, leading to a higher cost of transportation.

"They’re pretty high right now with everything that’s going on," said driver Michelle Firano. "We happened to luckily find one for $4.19, but they were more like $4.56 and $4.76."

Economists also pointed out that the high gas prices and diesel prices are adding to an already tight economy as people navigate inflation.