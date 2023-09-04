Gary Wright, ‘Dream Weaver’ singer, dies at 80: report

article

Gary Wright, an American musician and composer known for the iconic song "Dream Weaver," has died, according to TMZ. He was 80 years old.

Justin Wright, Gary’s son, confirmed the news to TMZ, telling the entertainment news outlet that his father passed away Monday morning at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

TMZ was told Wright had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about 5 years ago, and well as Lewy body dementia shortly thereafter. Justin said his dad’s disease progressed rapidly over the past year, and he evenutally lost the ability to speak or move around.

Over the past few days, TMZ was told that nurses who were working at Gary's home told the family he was entering his final chapter.

Musician Gary Wright attends the 11th Annual Peace and Love Birthday Celebration honoring Ringo Starr's 79th birthday at Capitol Records Tower on July 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Celebrities reacted Monday to Wright’s passing.

Friend and singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Gary's vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come."

He added, "I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."

Wright was best known for his 1976 hit songs "Dream Weaver," which yielded two number-two singles in the title track and "Love Is Alive," according to IMDB. He was also known for his role in helping establish the synthesizer as a leading instrument in rock and pop music.

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.