Game day food facts: Americans to consume the most amount of food on Super Bowl Sunday

From pizza to chips and wings to beer, Super Bowl Sunday is known for its food!

After Thanksgiving, Americans will consume the most amount of food on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to TigerFitness, the average household buys about 6,000 calories worth of snacks per person.

Below is a list of Super Bowl food facts from TigerFitness.

1.3 billion chicken wings will be consumed

11.2 million pounds of potato chips will be smashed

139.4 million pounds of avocados will be purchased

3.8 million pounds of popcorn will be made

3 million pounds of nuts will be consumed

325.5 million gallons of beer will be consumed

$2.37 million will be spent on soda

12.5 million pounds of bacon will be consumed

10 million pounds of ribs will be consumed

8.2 million pounds of tortilla chips will be eaten

