Gaithersburg pitching coach charged with sexually abusing a minor

article

A pitching coach from Gaithersburg has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a minor for over two years. Police believe there could be additional victims.

32-year-old Damon Junior Cruz, of Gaithersburg, was arrested on May 9 on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and displaying obscene material to a minor.

Officials began investigating Cruz on April 30. The alleged assaults occurred between November 2021 and February 2024. Officials say that Cruz was the victim's baseball hitting and pitching coach.

Detectives say there may be additional victims of sexual assault by Cruz that have not contacted police.