Gaithersburg High School student arrested for bringing loaded ghost gun to class

A Gaithersburg High School student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a loaded ghost gun to class.

Around 10:45 a.m., security at the school caught wind that the student, 18-year-old Josue Rivas, had the handgun, and contacted the Gaithersburg Police Department and the school's Community Engagement Officers.

GAITHERSBURG, MD, AUGUST 26, 2013: The newly finished and opened Gaithersburg High School. (Photo by Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The school's security team was the first to search Rivas and recover the loaded ghost gun.

Based on the investigation, officers arrested the 18-year-old and took him to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Rivas is being charged with underage possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded handgun, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.