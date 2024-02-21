Expand / Collapse search

Frustration mounts as residents feel unheard at safety meeting in Southeast

By
Published 
Southeast
FOX 5 DC

Tempers flare at community meeting in Ward 7

Council members, police, and neighbors gathered at Martha's Table in Southeast to talk about what is being done to address violence. D.C. crime data reveals overall violence is down compared to last year, but people said they do not feel safe and that violence is still prevalent in their lives. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the story.

WASHINGTON - City leaders and residents in D.C.'s Ward 7 attended a meeting Wednesday at Martha's Table to talk about ways to address crime. 

Many left early, frustrated because they felt officials weren't relating to and connecting with them. 

Image 1 of 3

 

They did not think council members and police were listening to their concerns. 

Several issues were discussed, including gun violence, juveniles, and the D.C. crime bill that will be voted on by council members on Tuesday, March 5. 