Frustration mounts as residents feel unheard at safety meeting in Southeast

City leaders and residents in D.C.'s Ward 7 attended a meeting Wednesday at Martha's Table to talk about ways to address crime.

Many left early, frustrated because they felt officials weren't relating to and connecting with them.

They did not think council members and police were listening to their concerns.

Several issues were discussed, including gun violence, juveniles, and the D.C. crime bill that will be voted on by council members on Tuesday, March 5.