From carjacking to crash: Bowie teen arrested, accused in separate shooting days earlier
BOWIE, Md. - An 18-year-old Bowie man is facing multiple charges after police say he carried out an armed carjacking and was later connected to a separate shooting.
What we know:
According to Prince George’s County police, officers responded around 12:40 p.m. April 16 to the 1900 block of Grand Way Boulevard in Bowie for a reported carjacking.
Police say the suspect, identified as Kairee Hicks, approached an adult female victim, displayed a handgun and stole her 2014 Lexus sedan. The victim was not injured.
Detectives later located the stolen vehicle in the Lanham area on April 17.
When officers attempted a traffic stop, police say Hicks fled, leading to a brief pursuit that ended in a crash.
Authorities say Hicks then ran from the scene but was taken into custody after a coordinated search.
During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number.
Investigators say additional evidence linked Hicks to the carjacking.
Shooting investigation
Police say Hicks is also facing charges in connection with a separate shooting on April 10.
In that case, detectives allege Hicks shot and seriously wounded a man in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway during a dispute.
What we don't know:
Police have not released additional details about the victim in the shooting or the circumstances surrounding the dispute.
What's next:
Hicks faces multiple charges, including armed carjacking, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and illegal possession of a handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-3788 or submit tips through Prince George’s County Crime Solvers.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Prince George’s County Police Department.