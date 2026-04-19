From carjacking to crash: Bowie teen arrested, accused in separate shooting days earlier

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The Brief An 18-year-old from Bowie was charged in an armed carjacking involving a stolen Lexus. Police say he led officers on a chase before crashing and being arrested. Investigators also linked him to a separate shooting that left a man seriously injured.



An 18-year-old Bowie man is facing multiple charges after police say he carried out an armed carjacking and was later connected to a separate shooting.

What we know:

According to Prince George’s County police, officers responded around 12:40 p.m. April 16 to the 1900 block of Grand Way Boulevard in Bowie for a reported carjacking.

Police say the suspect, identified as Kairee Hicks, approached an adult female victim, displayed a handgun and stole her 2014 Lexus sedan. The victim was not injured.

Detectives later located the stolen vehicle in the Lanham area on April 17.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, police say Hicks fled, leading to a brief pursuit that ended in a crash.

Authorities say Hicks then ran from the scene but was taken into custody after a coordinated search.

During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number.

Investigators say additional evidence linked Hicks to the carjacking.

Shooting investigation

Police say Hicks is also facing charges in connection with a separate shooting on April 10.

In that case, detectives allege Hicks shot and seriously wounded a man in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway during a dispute.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the victim in the shooting or the circumstances surrounding the dispute.

What's next:

Hicks faces multiple charges, including armed carjacking, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and illegal possession of a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-3788 or submit tips through Prince George’s County Crime Solvers.