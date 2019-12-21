Freight train derails in Harpers Ferry, destroys bridge

article

A freight train full of grain derailed early Saturday in Harpers Ferry, destroying a picturesque walking bridge in the national park.

Officials in Washington County, Maryland say two empty rail cars derailed and fell into the Potomac River while the train was crossing the Sandy Hook Road Bridge at 2:46 a.m. Saturday. They say nobody was injured, and the only person on board was the conductor. The bridge runs parallel to a popular walking bridge on the Appalachian Trail.

A spokesperson for CSX, which operates the train, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

A source provided the following photos to Fox 5 photographer Van Applegate:

