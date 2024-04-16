Wawa offering customers free coffee to celebrate its 60th anniversary

Wawa, the convenience store chain, is celebrating its 60th anniversary and offering customers a free hot coffee of any size, all day.

The offer is available at all Wawa stores across the country on Tuesday, April 16. The company will also offer special deals on other items such as teas, juices, lemonade and a special birthday cake donut will also be available for 60 cents.

Customers can redeem their free cup of coffee at any self-serve coffee bar located inside a Wawa near you.

Wawa has over 1,000 locations in six states that stretch across the country, including stores in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.