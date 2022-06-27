Free summer lunches being offered to students in Prince George's County

article

Free summer lunches will be offered to children at select library branches in Prince George's County from June 27 to August 12.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System will be partnering with Prince George’s County Public Schools to make healthy meals available for children up to the age of 18.

Receive a free lunch at one of these Prince George’s County library branches:

- Beltsville: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

- Hyattsville, New Carrollton: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

- Spauldings, Glenarden, Fairmount Heights, Hillcrest Heights, Oxon Hill: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The status, location or format of this event is subject to change due to COVID-19 conditions. Participation is permitted on a first-come, first-served basis as registration does not guarantee admission. Free meals are available only on weekdays.

Visit this website for more information.