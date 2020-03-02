Free Metro rides for DC residents, proposes councilmember

A D.C. councilmember is proposing legislation that would give free Metro rides to District residents.

Councilman Charles Allen is holding a Monday press conference to discuss the proposal. His office tells FOX 5 the idea would allow D.C. residents to receive $100 each month on a SmarTrip card.

The proposal would also create a fund to put millions of dollars into improving bus service in lower-income communities in the District.