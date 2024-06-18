article

With inflation still holding strong and putting a damper on American spending , many restaurants are offering deals to lure in new customers.

Fast food chains McDonald’s and Burger King , for example, are reportedly bringing back $5 meals.

And with kids home now for the summer, several chain restaurants are offering a chance for them to eat free alongside their adults.

Here’s where you can get free kids’ meals this summer:

Bob Evan’s

Kids can eat free on Tuesdays with a $15 purchase on the Bob Evan’s app.

More info here .

Chili’s

Join Chili’s rewards program to receive free kids' meal offers that can be redeemed in-restaurant or online.

More info here .

Denny’s

Kids eat free at Denny’s with purchase of an adult entrée $6 or more.

Days and participation vary by location.

More info here .

IHOP

For a limited time at participating locations, diners can get one free kid's meal with each full-priced adult entrée purchased.

Valid every day from 4-10 p.m.

More info here .

IKEA

On Wednesdays, get two free kid’s entrées when you buy one adult entrée.

More info here .

Outback Steakhouse

Outback will offer a deal where kids eat free on Mondays, from June 24, 2024 - Labor Day, Sept 2, 2024.

Red Robin

Kids' meals are half off every Wednesday. A kids' meal includes a kids' entrée, side and drink.

Order in restaurant or online using promo code KIDSMEAL50.

More info here .

Smash Burger

Every Wednesday, you can get a free kids' meal with the purchase of an adult meal (entrée, side and drink).

In-store only. More info here .

This story was reported from Detroit.