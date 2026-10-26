WATCH: Suspect shoots into busy Montgomery County intersection; police ask public for help

The Brief Montgomery County police released surveillance footage Monday connected to an August assault case. The incident ended with a suspect firing shots on Elkin Street near University Boulevard West in Wheaton. The victim's vehicle was hit.



Montgomery County investigators are hoping the public can help solve a Wheaton first-degree assault case that ended with a suspect firing gunshots into a busy intersection.

What we know:

Police released surveillance footage Monday that is connected to an August assault case. They said the incident occurred on August 9 a little after 2 a.m.

It started near the intersection of Georgia and Ennalls Avenues.

According to police, a man had just gotten into his parked car, unknown suspects approached him, one of them punched the man in the face, and the man then drove away. From there, investigators said a suspect fired at the victim’s vehicle near the intersection of University Boulevard West and Elkin Street, which is just a couple of blocks from the initial interaction. The victim's car was hit.

In the video, you see innocent people driving by as the suspect fires, smoke coming from his gun. The three suspects ultimately walk away from the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Montgomery County Assault Suspect University Boulevard West

What they're saying:

Maria Peredo is the owner of Kantutas, a restaurant located right next to where the shooting occurred. She told FOX 5 that the incident concerns her, as does other crime in the area that she said has become a major problem.

"It just, we is scared. Always happen something. Now, I think the point is in Wheaton. Wheaton station, on Georgia, University Boulevard. I think the business has come a little bit down because the customers scared," she said, explaining that she believes the crime has caused her business to suffer. "The crime is coming a little bit more high. Every week happens something."

What you can do:

Montgomery County Police Department officials said anyone with information regarding the suspects or the crime is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website and click on the "www.p3tips.com" link or call 1-866-411-8477.