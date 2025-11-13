Fredericksburg police investigating shooting; suspect remains on the loose

The Brief Fredericksburg Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting. The suspect is described as a black male wearing no shirt and gray joggers. They say he is possibly armed and dangerous and urge residents not to approach the suspect.



Fredericksburg Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting an individual on Thursday night.

What we know:

Fredericksburg Police say there is currently a high police presence in the 800 block of William Street as officers are investigating a shooting.

At this time, police say the suspect is described as a black male wearing no shirt and gray joggers.

They say he is possibly armed and dangerous and urge residents not to approach the suspect.

Residents are advised to shelter in place at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.