Frederick man faces 8 counts sexual solicitation of minor, 2 counts obscene material sale to minors: police

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office detectives successfully arrest a Frederick man for sexual solicitation of a minor and obscene material sale to minors.

Frederick man faces 8 counts of sexual solicitation of minor, 2 counts of obscene material sale to minors.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Scott Paul Locastro of West Friendship, Maryland, on eight separate counts of sexual solicitation of a minor and two counts of obscene material sale to minors.

A FCSO detective was performing online investigations on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The detective was posing as a minor female child, aged 13-years-old, when Locastro initiated communication with her through a cellular messaging application. The detective informed Locastro several times throughout the conversation that he was speaking with a 13-year-old female. Locastro continued to engage in a sexual conversation with the undercover detective, soliciting numerous sex acts.



According to Frederick County officials, Locastro stated that he would travel from West Friendship to Frederick County for the purposes of engaging in several sexual acts.



Locastro drove to an agreed upon location in Frederick County and detectives immediately arrested him without incident. He was arrested on Tuesday, January 9. Detectives transported him to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.



"This arrest is another win for the juveniles who are preyed upon by sexual predators like Locastro," said Sgt. Rob Deckhut, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. "Our goal is to take as many of these predators off the streets of Frederick County and to protect our youth to the fullest extent possible."

