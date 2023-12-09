FOX 5's Tisha Lewis awarded President's Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award

Image 1 of 6 ▼

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis was recently the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award!

The award, started by President George W. Bush, is meant to honor volunteers that give thousands of hours per year to helping others.

Tisha was honored earlier this month at a ceremony at the Salamander Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Be sure to tune in to The Good Word, Tisha's faith-based podcast in which she chats with celebrities, business pioneers, local dignitaries and faith leaders, both inside and outside the church, about a range of topics including politics, sports, entrepreneurship and relationships.