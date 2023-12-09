Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis awarded President's Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award

WASHINGTON - FOX 5's Tisha Lewis was recently the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award! 

The award, started by President George W. Bush, is meant to honor volunteers that give thousands of hours per year to helping others. 

Tisha was honored earlier this month at a ceremony at the Salamander Hotel in Washington, D.C. 

