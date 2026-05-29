FOX 5 Zip Trip: LIVE from Bowie!

FOX 5 is bringing its Zip Trip summer tradition to Bowie, Maryland, highlighting the city’s unique blend of history, community pride and family-friendly attractions.

Your Good Day DC favorites will be on location as the FOX 5 team explores what makes Bowie one of Prince George’s County’s most vibrant communities.

Known for its rich railroad history and suburban charm, Bowie offers residents and visitors a mix of parks, local businesses, cultural attractions and community events. From Allen Pond Park to the Bowie Railroad Museum and the city’s extensive trail system, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and connect with the community.

Join FOX 5 as we spotlight the people, places and hometown spirit that make Bowie a standout destination in Prince George’s County.