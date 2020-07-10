FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback: Alexandria

The coronavirus pandemic is making us change the way we do one of our favorite summer traditions -- FOX 5 ZIP TRIPS!

This Friday -- we're taking you back to our favorite FOX 5 Zip Trip memories from our visits to Alexandria! We loved our trips to historic Alexandria and the Del Ray neighborhood!

Check out the videos and relive the fun we had during the Fourth of July on this FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback Friday!

You can check out more of our FOX 5 Zip Trip fun!

If you were out-and-about during our past FOX 5 ZIP TRIPS and take photos of the fun - post them online using #FOX5ZipTrip.