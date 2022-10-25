Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5 sponsors Thanksgiving Day Trot for Hunger

November 24, 2022
21st Annual Thanksgiving Day Trot For Hunger in DC

The 21st Annual Thanksgiving Day Trot For Hunger was held Thursday at Freedom Plaza in D.C. FOX 5's Katie Barlow, spoke with the race's director about the special event raising funds for much-needed food, housing, access to healthcare, employment training, and long-term comprehensive substance use disorder treatment programs for D.C. residents.

WASHINGTON - FOX 5 DC is the official media sponsor for America's Trot for Hunger 5K on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. 

The Trot for Hunger is presented by So Others Might Eat, a community-based service organization that helps and supports D.C. residents experiencing homelessness and poverty. 

The race, which will run along the National Mall and the U.S. Capitol, has been the largest and only Thanksgiving Day race in DC for the past 20 years. Join your favorite FOX 5 personalities and grab your running shoes before you grab that stuffing this Thanksgiving. 

Funds raised from America's Trot for Hunger help benefit thousands of our DC neighbors, including families and the elderly, by providing much-needed food, housing, access to healthcare, employment training, and long-term comprehensive substance use disorder treatment programs.

Visit www.trotforhunger.org to learn more about donating to the cause.

