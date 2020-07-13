FOX 5 looks into distance learning plans for the fall

Distance learning is the common denominator for most school district’s tentative reopening plans. That means most students across our area will likely spend some if not all their time during the week learning via a computer.

After distance learning this past spring saw little to no new material taught, lots of technical glitches, and little accountability for whether students were even signing on – what's being done over the summer to improve the distance learning model?

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Across the DMV on Monday, FOX 5's Tisha Lewis set out to find out what improvements are being made to distance learning so that students and parents don't go through a repeat of the end of last school year.

Montgomery County has put out a draft — saying virtual learning would likely include more teacher-led instruction, students could also have the option to learn at a time that works best for them and virtual independent learning could also be an option.

Many other school districts across our area are echoing a similar distance learning model.

Advertisement

RELATED: DeVos targets Fairfax County Public Schools' reopening plan

Fairfax County Public Schools has already said it's moving away from the Blackboard distance learning platform, saying it was riddled with problems.

Meanwhile, families in Loudoun County now have until this Wednesday at 8 a.m. to choose whether they want their children to do all distance learning or a hybrid of at-home and in-school instruction.

The district’s teachers are pushing for students to remain home and continue distance learning.

"Teachers here say they are being told the district would use completely different platforms," said LCPS science teacher Miriam W.

Right now, they’re using Google Classroom and Adventum — crisis learning solutions, basically a one size fits all model.

Come fall, teachers will reportedly use LMS or learning management systems. They have reportedly been training on LMS; they learned about it since last August, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. FOX 5 has learned it allows for more assignments, assessments and teacher control.

RELATED: Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen