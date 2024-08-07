FOX 5 DC partners with Red Cross to host blood drives in Maryland, Virginia

article

The American Red Cross has declared a nationwide emergency blood shortage.

Since July 1, the national blood supply has been down by more than 25 percent. The organization is in need of blood donors of all types but especially those with type "O" blood.

FOX 5 is teaming up again with the Red Cross. Our community helped donate nearly 100 pints of blood in April but we have more work to do.

This year, you have two chances to donate, to help the Red Cross meet its needs and save lives.

You can visit either location between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

American Red Cross - Montgomery Chapter House

2020 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD 20910

American Red Cross NOVA HQ - Briefing Room

8550 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031

You can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Fox5 to schedule an appointment.