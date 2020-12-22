FOX 5 DC dad ‘delivers big-time’ for kids dealing with the pandemic

A FOX 5 DC father has been watching his children deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic for months.

Since last spring, young people and parents in the D.C. area have had to deal with the difficulties presented by virtual learning, as well as isolation from their friends.

For Christmas, Assistant News Director Kyle Carmean said he had to "deliver big time" after watching their resilience.

The moment the kids received their new puppy, Bo, as an early Christmas present, sparked tears of joy.