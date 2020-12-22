Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5 DC dad ‘delivers big-time’ for kids dealing with the pandemic

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Heartwarming News
FOX 5 DC

Christmas comes early for the Carmean kids

The Carmean family's kids had a big surprise when they were given an early Christmas present - a new puppy.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A FOX 5 DC father has been watching his children deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic for months.

Since last spring, young people and parents in the D.C. area have had to deal with the difficulties presented by virtual learning, as well as isolation from their friends.

For Christmas, Assistant News Director Kyle Carmean said he had to "deliver big time" after watching their resilience.

The moment the kids received their new puppy, Bo, as an early Christmas present, sparked tears of joy.