Fourth of July: What's open and closed on Independence Day 2022

article

The Fourth of July marks "America’s birthday," a U.S. holiday in recognition of when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

Many celebrate the occasion with fireworks, barbecues, and wearing red, white, and blue.

This year, July 4, 2022, falls on a Monday. The federal holiday means some government services are closed, while many retailers remain open.

RELATED: July 4th deals 2022: Where to find the best food discounts and freebies

Here's a look at what's open and closed on Independence Day 2022:

Are USPS, UPS and FedEx open on July 4th?

The U.S. Postal Service is closed on Monday — meaning no mail delivery.

UPS is closed pickup and delivery services are closed, as well as store locations. However, UPS Express Critical service is available.

Similarly, FedEx also observes the Fourth of July with all services closed on Monday except FedEx Custom Critical. FedEx Office stores may be open but with modified hours.

Are banks open on July 4th?

The Federal Reserve System is closed on July 4, 2022.

There is also no trading in stocks as U.S. equity markets are closed.

Many banks are also closed on Independence Day, including Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, Key Bank and PNC Bank. As always, it’s best to call your local bank and confirm the hours.

ATMs are available on holidays for those who need to withdraw cash or make a deposit.

RELATED: What to do if you find a stray dog or cat

Which stores are open on July 4th

Many grocery and retail stores are open on Monday, July 4, aware of the need for last-minute shopping on cookout supplies for the holiday. This includes Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Publix.

But notably, Costco is closed on Independence Day 2022.

Stores like Trader Joe’s and Aldi are open but may have limited holiday hours. Shoppers should call their local store to confirm.

RELATED: For the Fourth of July, Target expands its military discount

This story was reported from Cincinnati.