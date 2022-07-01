Fourth of July celebrations will cost more in 2022 thanks to inflation

Americans are forking out over $10 more this year to host their Fourth of July barbecues.

According to the American Federation Farm Bureau’s new report, U.S. consumers are paying $69.68 for their favorite Independence Day cookout foods, including cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken breasts, potato salad, strawberries and ice cream. That’s an increase of over $10, or 17%, compared to last year.

The increases are attributed to inflation, supply chain issues, and the war in Ukraine.

Despite this, FOX 5 spoke with people who say they will not let the high prices stop their Fourth of July celebrations.

"Definitely you see an increase like some items it’s a couple dollars’ meats it’s a little bit more but you know it’s for a good cause celebrating our country so we’ll do it," said Debbie Cox.

Another person told FOX 5, "we want to be out we want to be with our friends we want to be with our family we want to be able to celebrate and enjoy especially after having two years of not being able to do those things so definitely we’re going to do it in spite of and we can’t necessarily let the cost of things keep us from enjoying ourselves."

The largest increase in price is happening on ground beef, with the cost of 2 pounds of ground beef increasing 36 percent from last year.