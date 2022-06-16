Four teenagers arrested and charged with Bethesda armed carjacking

Four teenagers have been arrested and charged with an armed carjacking that took place in Bethesda last Friday.

Montgomery County police say two males: ages 18 and 17, and two females: ages, 16 and 15, are accused of carjacking a red 2022 Hyundai Elantra from the St. Elmo Parking Garage on St. Elmo Avenue.

The investigation by detectives on June 10 determined that the victims were walking to their Hyundai Elantra when they noticed the four suspects in the area.

Authorities say one of the suspects approached the victim and demanded the keys. The same suspect then brandished a black handgun, pointed it at the victim’s chest, and again demanded the keys.

The victim handed the suspect the keys and all four suspects fled the scene in the Hyundai on Cordell Ave. toward Wisconsin Ave.

Officers placed a lookout for the stolen vehicle, however, further investigation determined that the owner of the Hyundai had a tracking device on the car and provided detectives with its location.

The next day, on June 11, officers from the 1st and 2nd District Special Assignment Teams (SAT) located the red Elantra and apprehended three of the four suspects in the car.

The suspects in the vehicle were identified as 18-year-old Herbert Randall, a 15-year-old female, and 16-year-old Katelyn McKiernan.

All three teens were transported to Montgomery County Public Safety Headquarters where they were interviewed and admitted to committing the carjacking.

Detectives later apprehended the fourth suspect, identified as 17-year-old Caleb Fraker.

Authorities say Fraker is being charged as an adult. Randall and McKiernan were transported to the Central Processing Unit (CPU) and will also be charged as adults.

The 15-year-old female is being charged as a juvenile and was released to the custody of her parent.

All suspects are being charged with armed carjacking and an additional handgun-related charge.