Four siblings abducted in Manassas by non-custodial parent, police say

Authorities say the four children who went missing in Virginia on Thursday have been found.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to Manassas City Police, the kids — 9-year-old Kobe Henson, 7-year-old Harvey Hensen, 5-year-old Remy Hensen, and 3-year-old Benji Hensen — were believed to be with their father Wayne Henson. Police say Mr. Hensen is the children's non-custodial parent.

Nearly twenty minutes after police shared their info on social media, Kobe, Harvey, Remy, and Benji were found.