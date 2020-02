article

Police suspect foul play after finding a dead man in a wooded area of Prince George's County.

They found the body around 3 p.m. Friday in the 6600 block of Chillum Road in Hyattsville.

They say the victim showed "trauma to the upper body," and declined to elaborate. Police added it "did not appear" the body had been in the wooded area long before they arrived.

Police are investigating.